Injured swan rescued from Westport River

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A swan is recovering after he was rescued from the Westport River Tuesday.

The injured swan ended up getting stuck on the iced-over river because he was too weak to fly and could not reach open water, according to the Cape Wildlife Center.

The wildlife center said a firefighter in a dry suit was able to crawl across the ice to the swan. After a few wing shots and pecks along the way, the firefighter was able to bring the swan ashore.

The swan was then transported to the wildlife center for treatment. Despite having moderately high levels of lead in his blood and some soft-tissue injuries, the wildlife center said the swan is “already starting to feel better.”

“He will continue to receive care in our clinic until he is strong enough to move outside for further observation,” the wildlife center said.

The incident, according to the Westport Fire Department, provided a “good training opportunity” for firefighters.

The fire department also reminded everyone to stay off the ice, since good Samaritans were attempting to reach the swan prior to their arrival.