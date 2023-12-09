NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after someone made a gruesome discovery at Fort Taber in New Bedford.

City police said they responded to the park just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The caller told police they were walking along a path by the water when they noticed a blanket and an odor of decay.

Inside the blanket, police found the decomposing body of an infant.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office, according to police.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police Department.