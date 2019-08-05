No plane required: Indoor skydiving facility coming to Patriot Place

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A new indoor wind tunnel and indoor skydiving business will be coming to Patriot Place.

Freedom Wind Tunnel Indoor Skydiving recently announced plans to break ground soon.

The idea to open the venue at Patriot Place came from Army veteran Neal Gouck, who lives in North Attleboro with his wife and five children. While talking with his wife one day about wanting to go to a wind tunnel, he mentioned that someone should build one at Patriot Place. His wife answered that he should do it.

From there, Gouck created Freedom Wind Tunnel. The facility, standing more than 100 feet tall, will offer indoor skydiving to people of all ages and abilities.

Gouck says the venue will also be used for professional skydiving and military training.

“My military training taught me how to put all the right pieces and all the right partners together at the right time,” said Gouck. “Now, after five-plus years, we are ready to break ground and you might say, we are out of the plane and already in free fall. We are excited to move into this next phase of development by landing this facility at Patriot Place and turn that simple conversation so long ago into concrete reality.”

Skydivers will have the chance to use the latest virtual reality technology to transport themselves into an NFL stadium where they will deliver a game ball to the 50-yard-line. The virtual reality can also be used to teach avid skydivers how to get out of dangerous situations such as dealing with parachute malfunctions and coming too close to cliff faces. Freedom Wind also plans to bring historical and educational museum exhibits of skydiving to the facility.

Freedom Wind Tunnel Indoor Skydiving is expected to open in the fall of 2020.