Indicted Mayor Correia to make ‘significant announcement’ Tuesday

Mayor Jasiel Correia spoke to reporters after his most recent arraignment in Boston. (File photo)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is planning to make an announcement Tuesday regarding his re-election campaign, amid mounting pressure to step aside.

Correia, who is facing federal extortion and bribery charges, has hired local public relations firm Regan Communications to publicize his next move, billed as a “significant announcement” in an emailed news release Monday.

Correia is slated to make the announcement at noon on Tuesday at the under-construction Durfee High School site. The press release specifies that the mayor won’t be taking questions from reporters.

Correia is running for re-election in the Nov. 5 mayoral election, after coming in a distant second to School Committee member Paul Coogan in a preliminary election last month.

Council President Cliff Ponte, who per the city charter would take over as acting mayor if Correia stepped aside, told Target 12 he had not been notified of the Tuesday announcement.

“I have no idea what the announcement is about, the mayor or his staff has not briefed me regarding this so I can properly inform other councilors,” Ponte said in a text message. “I will await the results of this announcement — just like you.”

Correia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kevin Reddington, Correia’s defense attorney, also has not responded to a message.

The City Council attempted to oust Correia from office in September following his most recent federal indictment for allegedly extorting marijuana vendors, but Correia refused to step down. A judge recently denied the council’s request for a preliminary injunction to remove him from office.

Correia was recalled by a majority voters in March following his first federal indictment, but was immediately re-elected on the same ballot by a plurality in a five-way race to replace him.

The first indictment, handed down last October, accused him of defrauding investors who put money into his app SnoOwl. He allegedly used the investors’ money to “fund his own lavish lifestyle, burgeoning political career, and the needs of his other business ventures,” according to prosecutors.

The second set of charges came down in September, accusing Correia of taking bribes from marijuana vendors in exchange for Correia writing a “letter of non-opposition” for the pot shops to open in Fall River, which is required by Massachusetts law.

Even if Correia drops out of the mayoral race, it’s possible his name will still appear on the ballot. Fall River Board of Elections chair Kelly Souza-Young previously said the deadline to withdraw from the race was Sept. 22.

