DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they were responding to an “incident” with inmates at a Dartmouth jail.

While the sheriff’s office was trying to move inmates at the Bristol County House of Corrections to new housing units some of the prisoners refused to comply, according to spokesperson Jonathan Darling.

The move is part of an attempt from the sheriff’s office to make the facility more “suicide-resistant,” Darling added.

The nature of the incident is unclear, but Darling said no staff are being held hostage.

“There is no reason to believe that inmates have taken other inmates hostage,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

A 12 News crew on scene observed multiple police vans being brought to the jail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.

Bristol County Jail spokesperson Jonathan Darling says the incident is still ongoing and no staff are being held hostage. Also says there’s no reason to believe that inmates have other inmates hostage. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/4J05VmFpqO — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) April 21, 2023