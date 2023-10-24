ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is using the bully pulpit to press the legislature to pass her newly proposed Affordable Homes Act, a $4 billion bond bill that would increase state spending on housing while making it easier to build new units.

Healey held a news conference Tuesday afternoon with local officials in Attleboro to promote the measure, standing in front of Union Mills 37, a once-derelict factory building that has now been turned into a 57-unit apartment complex.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi lays out the case made by Governor Healey and Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone for expanding housing supply.