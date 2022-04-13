NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is facing charges after police say he was in possession of a “ghost gun.”

Joshua DeLeon, 20, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Locust Street.

While inside, police said they found a semiautomatic 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammo, along with more than $2,700 in cash.

“Ghost guns” are illegal because they don’t have serial numbers, making them untraceable. They can be 3D-printed or assembled by purchasing individual parts or a kit.

DeLeon is charged with possession of ammunition without an FID card, storing a large-capacity firearm improperly, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device.