‘I’ll love him forever in my heart’: Mom mourns son killed in rollover crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Wednesdays have a special meaning to Lilie Caparco.

She said that’s when her son, Matthew Beaudoin, comes to visit and spend time with her.

But this Wednesday, her son never made it to her Warwick apartment. Beaudoin died in a rollover crash on I-195 westbound in Seekonk on his way to meet her.

Caparco tells Eyewitness News she was shattered when she received a phone call that her son was gone.

“I’ll love him forever in my heart, forever,” Caparco tearfully said.

Stacey Macko, a family friend, tells Eyewitness News the bond between Caparco and her son was unlike any other.

“There’s nothing better than a mother and son, but it definitely went further than that,” Macko said. “He was her everything.”

Caparco said Beaudoin, 38, grew up in Cranston and joined the U.S. Military soon after 9/11.

“He was patriotic, he loved his country,” she said. “He hated injustice, that’s what it was. He just hated injustice.”

After leaving the military, Beaudoin moved to New Bedford where he worked as a security guard. Caparco said her son aspired to become a police officer.

While her son had recently been battling a medical condition, Caparco said it never stopped him from putting others first.

“I hope everyone else remembers him as the person he was,” she said. “He was funny, and kind, and giving…and he would do anything for you.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Caparco started a fundraiser on Facebook for her son’s funeral expenses.