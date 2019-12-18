Dartmouth burglary suspects caught after ignoring detour sign

Jonathan Brito (L) and Hubert Santos (R) are accused of breaking into a home on High Street in Dartmouth on Monday, December 16, 2019. (Photos: Dartmouth Police)

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two New Bedford men suspected of breaking into a Dartmouth home were caught Monday, after police said the pair ignored a detour sign.

Jonathan Brito, 29, and Hubert Santos, 25, were both charged with receiving stolen property and using a car to commit a felony, police said.

Police said a detective working a construction detail on Cove Road pulled Brito and Santos over around 11 a.m. Monday, after seeing their car drive through a detour sign.

At roughly the same time, police said they responded to High Street for reports of two suspicious men in the area. Once they arrived, police said officers confirmed a home had been burglarized.

Police said the officers relayed that info to the detective and other officers on Cove Road, who discovered items stolen from the home in the suspects’ car.

Along with charges related to the break-in, police said they also charged Brito with driving on a suspended license, driving without an inspection sticker, and a marked lanes violation.

Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said the arrests were an example of “great teamwork” and how detail officers can aid in crime-fighting efforts.