Iconic Freetown rock formation collapses

(Courtesy of the Freetown Police Department)

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Freetown are asking everyone to steer clear of a well-known rock formation in the Freetown State Forest after it collapsed Wednesday morning.

According to police, the historic Old Man of Joshua’s Mountain rock formation was recently damaged, causing a large portion of it to break off.

State officials have closed the park until further notice and are asking the public to stay away from the area because it is unsafe.

Anyone who would like more information can contact the Department of Recreation and Conservation at (617) 626-1250.

