‘I don’t wish this on anybody’: 3 families displaced by New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire that broke out Tuesday at a New Bedford triple-decker forced three families from their homes.

The city’s fire department said it responded just before noon to the 100-block of Sycamore Street.

According to Chief Scott Kruger, the fire started on the second floor and extended up to the attic. Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading further and causing additional damage.

One of the residents, Felix Perez, told 12 News he heard about the fire from his son while driving his daughter to an appointment.

“He said, ‘the house is on fire.’ He tried to put it out, but he couldn’t because it was something with the chimney and the gas,” Perez said. “Seeing the kids cry … I don’t wish this on anybody.”

The Red Cross was called in to assist 10 to 13 people who were displaced by the fire.

Kruger said the home is damaged, but not considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.