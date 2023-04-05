RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week tells 12 News he’s confident detectives will track down the driver responsible.

Erpharo Gilbert, 46, of Raynham, was driving down Route 24 Monday night when another car suddenly changed lanes and crashed into her vehicle.

The impact of the crash sent Gilbert’s car into a concrete barrier, according to police. The driver who caused the crash took off shortly before Gilbert’s car was hit by another oncoming vehicle and burst into flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilbert’s husband, Jean Marie Coquillon, tells 12 News it still doesn’t feel real.

“She’s gone,” he said. “It was really tough. My 5-year-old son is still waiting for his mom to come home.”

Coquillon said Gilbert loved helping others, adding that his wife worked for Boston Medical Center and Victory Human Services. She was also in the process of getting a license to practice social work.

“Her bosses recommended her,” he said. “She was just waiting.”

Coquillon believes that, if the driver who initially hit his wife had stayed and tried to help, she would still be alive.

“If you stopped and didn’t run, maybe you could have saved her life,” he said.

Coquillon’s message to the driver is clear.

“This is America,” he said. “They will find you, wherever you are. They will find you and you will pay.”

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at (508) 820-2300.