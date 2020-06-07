Hundreds attend peaceful protest in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon for a peaceful protest at Capron Park in Attleboro in response to the death of George Flyod.

Mayor Paul Heroux said he is supportive of a peaceful protest and that he spoke with Police Chief Kyle Heagney on how to help keep those attending the rally from becoming confrontational with officers.

Heroux said that having police in uniform may agitate people who are already on edge, so they decided to have plain clothes officers attend.

While addressing the crowd, a protester asked Heroux to take a knee, which he did.

Mayor Heroux receiving some criticism from the crowd for saying, "no cop wants to use excessive force." Crowd asks him to take a knee, he does @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/KbamZIQbVJ — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) June 7, 2020

Floyd died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes, despite the fact he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Four officers have been charged in his death.