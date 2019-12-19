Breaking News
Police: 2 employees, 1 resident shot at Westerly housing complex
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Hundreds attend funeral of Attleboro veteran with no living relatives

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Even though U.S. Air Force veteran Edward “Ed” Hammond died with no living family, his funeral was far from lonely.

Roughly 300 people filled Dyer-Lake Funeral Home Thursday to bid Hammond a final farewell.

Hammond, who served during the Cold War as an air weapons mechanic, died peacefully at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on Nov. 25.

After Ken Badertscher, the city’s veterans’ services director, learned of Hammond’s death, he called upon the public the attend his funeral to prove to him that he, “did not die alone.

“Veterans tend to have that common bond, that certain appreciation for the blessings that we have and seeing the community outpouring of support for this veteran is something to be proud of,” Badertscher said during Hammond’s funeral.

Following the funeral, Hammond was buried at Bourne National Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com