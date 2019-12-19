Hundreds attend funeral of Attleboro veteran with no living relatives

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Even though U.S. Air Force veteran Edward “Ed” Hammond died with no living family, his funeral was far from lonely.

Roughly 300 people filled Dyer-Lake Funeral Home Thursday to bid Hammond a final farewell.

Hammond, who served during the Cold War as an air weapons mechanic, died peacefully at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on Nov. 25.

After Ken Badertscher, the city’s veterans’ services director, learned of Hammond’s death, he called upon the public the attend his funeral to prove to him that he, “did not die alone.

“Veterans tend to have that common bond, that certain appreciation for the blessings that we have and seeing the community outpouring of support for this veteran is something to be proud of,” Badertscher said during Hammond’s funeral.

Following the funeral, Hammond was buried at Bourne National Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.