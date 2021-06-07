Hours-long police standoff ends peacefully at Acushnet home

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Acushnet police say an hours-long standoff with a suspect ended without incident Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Oliveira Avenue around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a verbal argument.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, refused to cooperate for approximately five hours and was reportedly holding a knife at one point, police said.

Once the standoff ended peacefully, police said the suspect was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Fairhaven and Rochester police provided backup during the standoff, along with a Massachusetts State Police STOP team.

