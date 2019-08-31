Horses should be vaccinated to avoid contracting EEE

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — This summer will likely be remembered for the pesky mosquitoes. With Labor Day Weekend here, so is the unofficial end to summer. But don’t expect the mosquitoes to go away anytime soon.

In Rhode Island, the first human case of EEE was confirmed after the diagnosis of a West Warwick resident. Additionally, this week a horse in Westerly, R.I. contracted EEE.

In a press conference held at the Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday, reporters were told the mosquitoes will remain abundant until the first hard frost.

A “killing frost” typically occurs mid to late October, allowing nearly six more weeks of life for the mosquito population.

Equestrians are taking no risks when it comes to the health of their prized horses.

At Palmer River Equestrian Center in Rehoboth, they are stepping up and being proactive.

I am at Palmer River Equestrian Center in Rehobath, Mass. and we are talking about EEE. What all horse owners need to know tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XOihxcRH5x — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) August 31, 2019

Owner Dawn Cook told Eyewitness News Typically these animals only receive one vaccination during the spring.

Cook’s assistant Emily Dufort says, all the horses have received a second vaccination to prevent EEE. It’s a booster shot.

Dufort says it was recommended by her veterinarian.

“They were seeing more cases of EEE up here because of the high amount of mosquitoes,” said Dufort.

“With the warmer weather lasting longer, and the cold snaps coming later… the mosquito season is longer.”

During a press conference on Friday, Mike Healey with DEM says, “climate change is not an abstraction in Rhode Island.”

As for Dufort, she has seen what EEE does to a horse’s health. She says to watch out for the signs, which includes a fever.

Eyewitness News spoke with Rhode Island SPCA over the phone Saturday and Dr. Finocchio told us he recommends all horses be vaccinated against EEE.

Dr. Finocchio did tell us a horse can’t transmit the disease to any other horses or humans.

Additionally, for those worrying about dogs and cats, Dr. Finocchio says it’s very rare for those animals to contract EEE.