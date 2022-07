WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) closed Horseneck Beach in Westport Monday afternoon after a Portuguese man o’ war was spotted in the water.

The closure was also prompted by dangerous surf and hazardous rip currents, according to the DCR.

The beach is expected to reopen Tuesday morning after the DCR assesses the water conditions.

The Portuguese man o’ war has long tentacles that can render a painful sting.