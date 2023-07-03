NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police confirm they’re investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in the area of Riverside Park.

Police had the intersection of Belleville Avenue and Tallman Street taped off early Monday morning. Crime scene investigators were seen taking pictures of a car that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield and front passenger door.

No word at this time on any suspects or what led up to the apparent shooting.

12 News has reached out to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office for more information.