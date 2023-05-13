FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating after a shots fired incident happened late Friday night.

According to police, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Boyden Street for a report of shots being fired in the area.

When they arrived, investigators found several spent shell casings in the area.

Police also discovered that multiple vehicles and residents had been damaged from the gunshots.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Department.