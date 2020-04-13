Hodgson outlines criminal charges of ICE inmates released due to coronavirus

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Since “the justice system has decided that some illegal aliens must be released to protect them from COVID-19,” as he put it, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is now giving residents an idea of just who’s being ordered released from his jail.

Hodgson’s office launched the “Prisoner Release Alert System” on Monday to post a list of criminal charges or convicted crimes for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) inmates ordered released from the Bristol County House of Corrections.

“We’ll update the list every time new releases are ordered and processed,” Hodgson said on the first flyer listing crimes, which the sheriff’s office will be posting on its website and social media channels.

The crimes range from raping an elderly person, to assault, to dealing drugs, and drunk driving. Because of laws related to criminal records, no names are listed — and there’s no indication whether any of the crimes are only allegations, or if the related individuals were convicted in a court of law.

PDF: Full list from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office »

On March 30, the district attorneys of Massachusetts said a petition to release thousands of pre-trial and convicted inmates ignores the potential dangers to the public.

“Dangerous criminals who pose a clear public safety risk should not be allowed to exploit a public health crisis,” Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.

“We’re doing this for your safety,” Hodgson wrote in the flyer. “You have the right to know who may be walking around your neighborhoods because of these court decisions.”

