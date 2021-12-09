Hockey rink in Attleboro to be renamed as the ‘AJ Quetta Rink’

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bishop Feehan boys hockey team is set to honor former player, and now assistant coach, AJ Quetta in a big way.

The team announced on its Facebook page that the New England Sports Village in Attleboro has decided to rename the Premier Rink as the AJ Quetta Rink. The dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The North Providence native is continuing his recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury during a game earlier this year that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

He spent nearly three months in an Atlanta rehab hospital recovering and missed the remainder of his last season.

After his injury, a worldwide movement called AJ’s Army was formed to help provide long-term financial and emotional support to the Quetta family, as he focuses on his recovery.

“It definitely lifts my spirits seeing how many people care about me,” AJ said. “Definitely, obviously wish I never had it and at the same time I’m so glad I do though.”

Quetta has repeatedly said his main goal is to walk again.

“It might never be the same and it might not be as easy but instead of saying, let’s roll down here and let’s roll down there, let’s go run over there and let’s go walk over there,” he said.

To help AJ in his recovery, you can visit AJsArmy.com.