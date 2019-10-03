1  of  3
Breaking News
Conn. officials release full list of B-17 crash victims 2 RI cases added to national probe into vaping illnesses National Weather Service confirms tornado touch down in Portsmouth

History in the making: Attleboro breaks ground on new $260M high school

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning to mark the beginning of construction for the new Attleboro High School.

City leaders in attendance included Mayor Paul Heroux and Superintendent David Sawyer as well as Attleboro educators.

The new building will be four floors with 475,000-square-feet, and able to hold 1,725 students.

Attleboro High School

The design of the new Attleboro High School is nearly complete. Collaboration spaces, modern technology, & interdisciplinary houses foster a learning environment that inspires students to develop the critical skills necessary for life beyond the classroom.

Posted by Kaestle Boos Associates, Inc. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

“The building will give us the ability to grow our technology department among many different other educational opportunities,” Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said, adding the new high school will also offer college-prep curriculum.

But not only is it offering educational growth, it is also making history as the biggest project ever in the city, costing $260-million.

Consigli Construction is building the new school. The building is going up right next to the existing high school, which is more than 50 years old.

The opening day is scheduled for September 2022.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams