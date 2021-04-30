Historically significant Somerset tree toppled by strong wind gusts

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Strong wind gusts toppled trees and powerlines across the region Friday, including a historically significant tree in front of a Somerset church.

The white oak tree, which once stood outside St. Thomas More Church, is known as the Council Oak, according to Rev. David Costa.

Costa called the tree a sacred place, and said it used to be a meeting spot for the Wampanoag Tribe.

The wind gusts were able to completely snap the tree from its base. It is now surrounded by caution tape as it rests on its side in front of the church.

Costa said the tree didn’t cause any significant damage to the church, but it did crack one of the the front windows. He said the tree has been there for as long as he can remember.

The wind gusts also knocked down a pine tree at Whispering Pines Campground in Hope Valley which crushed a camper that was parked underneath.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday, with potential gusts of up to 40-50 mph and isolated power outages possible.

