FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A historic building in Fall River that went up in flames earlier this week is being torn down.

The Brightman Street commercial building caught fire Tuesday night and officials said the damage was too extensive to salvage.

Crews began the demolition process Friday morning using heavy machinery. They said the plan is to push all the debris into the building’s 12-foot basement, where it will likely sit as a pile of rubble for at least 10 days. It will be removed once it’s treated for any potential asbestos.

The building used to house a casket manufacturer and before that, it was home to the historic Royal Theatre. The property sold last year for $10,000, according to city records.

Fall River Fire Chief Roger St. Martin told 12 News the building was previously deemed a hazard due to its condition and close proximity to other buildings. It was one of several “high-risk” buildings in the city that firefighters have studied.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. St. Martin said arson has not been ruled since the building isn’t hooked up to utilities and has had its fair share of trespassers in the past.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the fire’s origin. Anyone with information should contact the Massachusetts Arson Watch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.