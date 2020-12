ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Mass. Department of Transportation (DOT) says highway renumbering is set to resume starting this weekend.

On Sunday, Mass. DOT says exit renumbering will resume on the stretch of I-295 north in Attleboro and North Attleboro. It will take about two days to install the new signs.

On Tuesday, crews will start renumbering the exits on Rt. 24 between Randolph and Fall River. That work is expected to take about three weeks.