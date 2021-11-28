Deadly police-involved shooting under investigation in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Seekonk that left the suspect dead.

A preliminary investigation says around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, police were notified that a local business on Route 6 had been broken into, according to a release from the DA’s office.

While on scene officers found the male suspect in the parking lot of another business on Route 6 before he fled in a black Honda heading east.

When the suspect approached the intersection of School Street, he lost control of the car, hit a curb, and rolled onto its passenger side off of the road, the DA’s office said.

Two Seekonk officers arrived at the crash and that’s when the DA’s office says the suspect opened fire on them with a 7.62-millimeter AK-47 model rifle. Officers then returned fire.

The suspect was determined to be deceased at the scene.

Identification of the suspect has not been finalized & the official cause of death is pending an autopsy. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) November 28, 2021

The DA’s office says officers then took up a defensive position and called for assistance from the SWAT Team.

When the SWAT Team determined the suspect no longer posed a threat, emergency responders cut open the roof of the suspect’s car. He was found dead inside the vehicle.

Officials are not yet releasing the identity of the suspect, or the cause of death.

The incident is still under investigation.