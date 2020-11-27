Police searching for suspect after 2 people shot in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police confirm two people have been shot after responding to multiple different scenes within a few blocks of each other Friday morning.

The call came in at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the area of Clark and County streets.

A car flipped over in the area of Linden and County streets which is about two blocks away from a second scene.

Multiple streets are now blocked off in the area of Penniman and County streets, including an offramp from I-195.

I-195 offramp to Penniman Street (Corey Welch WPRI-TV)

A firearm was found on the ground near Penniman Street, police confirm.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives are conducting an investigation at the area of County Street and LaFrance Court where it looks like there are some shell casings on the ground. One man told 12 News he saw police firing and described it as a “shootout”. Police have not yet confirmed those details.

County Street at LaFrance Court (Corey Welch WPRI-TV)

Multiple canines are searching the area of Reynolds and Clark streets.

An officer on scene could not comment on the status of the two victims.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.