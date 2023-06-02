NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police and the Bristol County District Attorney are investigating the death of a man and child at a New Bedford home, 12 News has learned.
Crime scene tape was seen blocking off a portion of Phillips Road Friday morning.
Detectives said the home was searched in May in connection with the search for a woman who went missing in 2019.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »