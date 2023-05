FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot at Globe Car Wash on Broadway in Fall River, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office has confirmed.

Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira confirmed that a person of interest is in police custody.

12 News reporters on the scene say Broadway has been blocked off from Griffin Street to Globe Street.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.