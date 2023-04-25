FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey spent Tuesday touring local businesses in Fall River, getting a firsthand look at how they’re having a global impact.

Healey spoke with owners and staff who received state funding to grow their operations, and also took part in a roundtable discussion with area business leaders and elected officials.

Some of those businesses included manufacturers like Klearvu and Matouk Factory Store.

“We’ve always had an incredible tradition of innovation and creativity and manufacturing,” Healey said. “We not only want to see that live on, but grow in terms of economic opportunity for the region.”

Healey praised the work of both manufacturers for finding ways to overcome adversity and thrive despite challenges related to the pandemic.

“It represents so much of the great stuff that’s happening,” Healey added.

The governor acknowledged the challenges employers face when it comes to economic growth and keeping jobs within the state, saying her administration is asking what they can do for employees.

“We need employees to come here and be able to afford to come here,” Healey said. “We’re going to talk about education and workforce and how to get more people into these lines of work sooner.”

Healey also addressed Friday’s standoff at the Bristol County House of Corrections, saying she was glad no one was hurt.

“We support Sheriff Heroux and what he’s trying to do in terms of improving conditions within the facility, and we’ll continue to be here as a partner,” she said.