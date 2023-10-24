ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday she remains committed to reopening the South Attleboro MBTA commuter rail station, which has been closed for nearly three years.

The station was shuttered back in February 2021 after the MBTA determined that the pedestrian bridge wasn’t structurally sound.

The unsafe bridge has since been demolished, but the platforms remain fenced off and surrounded by construction equipment.

A new South Attleboro station has already been designed, but its construction remains unfunded, according to Rep. Jim Hawkins.

Hawkins said the MBTA has yet to allocate the $62 million necessary to build the new station. He and others have been pushing to secure that funding since Healey took office back in January.

“The design has been 100% for probably a year now, which is the biggest hurdle for most projects, and we’re there,” said Hawkins, D-Attleboro.

The design calls for a glass-enclosed overpass, high-rise platforms and elevators. Hawkins believes the improvements will change the way commuters use the station.

During a visit to Attleboro on Tuesday, Healey told 12 News that opening the commuter rail station back up is still one of her top priorities.

“It’s just so important,” Healey said. “I’m going to continue to look for ways so we can get that funded.”

Hawkins said once the funding for the new station is secured, the project will go out to bid. He expects that process to play out over roughly six months.

“Whoever wins the bid is going to have to build it,” he said. “That’s like another year … it’s going to be awhile before it looks like something is going on, but that doesn’t mean it’s not [happening].”

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.