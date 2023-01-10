DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Newly inaugurated Gov. Maura Healey left Beacon Hill on Tuesday for the first time since taking the oath of office, and her destination was Southeastern Massachusetts.

Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll visited the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth campus for a morning roundtable with students, faculty and elected officials to examine the ways the region will be affected by climate change, including offshore wind.

“We’re really thrilled that this is our first trip outside of the office after getting sworn in — to the South Coast, a region that means an awful lot to both of us,” Healey told 12 News.

In the video above, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi recaps Governor Healey’s visit to UMass Dartmouth.