FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s “Cutting Taxes, Saving You Money” tour takes her to Fall River on Friday.

Healey’s office said she’ll be highlighting aspects of her tax cuts package that would “spur housing development and lower costs.”

She’s scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:45 p.m., followed by a tour of Adams House.

12 News plans to stream the event live right here on WPRI.com.

Healey will be joined by Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and other state and local officials, according to her office.