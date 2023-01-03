TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Governor-elect Maura Healy and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll joined forces on Tuesday with local organizations in Taunton to collect essential supplies for for families in need.

The visit was part of their “Team Up Massachusetts” series of regional inaugural events.

“I find these visits moving and there’s a reason why we did this,” Healey said. “We want to be in community, day one of inaugural week, and we’ve had the experiences of being in Springfield and Worcester yesterday, to really see it up close and personal what’s out there in terms of needs, specifically around food and housing and clothing.”

Healey and Driscoll visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, helping assemble 500 school supply kits and 150 personal hygiene care packages, according to their inaugural committee.

“To be in a position to be able to help people who come through this building every day … kids are relying on us, our next administration to provide for their needs, to be on the ground, and this is the place we learn and listen and it prepares us to take on these roles,” Driscoll said.

They also distributed 500 heads of lettuce grown at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ farm. Local organizations will assist in distributing the kits to families and schools.

“We’re beginning a new year with optimism, with resolve,” Healey added. “For us, I think a touchstone for both of us is community caretaking and that we are a commonwealth and are about looking out for one another and no better place exemplifies that than a Boys & Girls Club.”