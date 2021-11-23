‘He was misunderstood’: Family of man fatally shot by officer in Fall River want answers

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues in Fall River after a man was shot and killed during an altercation with police Monday evening.

Anthony Harden, 30, “was misunderstood,” according to his twin brother Antone Harden, and now his family wants answers.

Around 6 p.m., officers went to an apartment on Melville Street to speak to Anthony about an alleged domestic incident that a woman reported over the weekend.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn says when officers arrived, an altercation ensued and in less than 15 minutes, Anthony was shot by one of the officers and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Quinn noted that it appeared Harden had a knife on him at the time of the incident but did not specify whether he threatened the officers with it.

Hours later, Anthony’s family reached out to 12 News to try and clear his name.

“The family wants answers, we want everyone that’s listening to this to know what’s happening because it will not be swept under the rug,” his uncle Don Mack said.

Mack said Antone says he was in the other room when the shooting occurred.

“Anthony was a great person, he was misunderstood, he was wrongfully attacked or murdered in our home today, and he just, he loved his daughter, he was just looking forward to spending time with her, he was a free thinker, he was, I don’t know, he was a great person and what happened today shouldn’t have happened,” Antone recalled.

The DA’s office says there was something at the home that is a large focus of their investigation, which has Anthony’s older brother Carl Harden skeptical.

“He did not own a weapon, he did not own a gun, there was no reason for that many officers to show up for a domestic disturbance that occurred two days prior,” Carl explained.

It’s unclear if either of the officers were injured in the incident, or if they’ve been placed on leave.

“He was no gang-banger, he was no threat to the police or law enforcement so there’s no reason why he should not be alive tonight,” Mack said.