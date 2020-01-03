‘He really cared for the town’: Somerset residents remember late fire chief

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The town of Somerset is mourning the sudden loss of longtime Fire Chief Scott Jepson.

According to the fire department, Jepson was found in his home around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday suffering from an injury.

The 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Residents who knew the 27-year veteran said he was an amazing person.

“I was shocked. Every time I see him, I made it a point to shake his hand. I thought he was doing a great job for Somerset,” resident Lewis Smith said. “I could tell by talking to him he was a family man. He really cared for the town of Somerset.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jamison Barros says Jepson was a great leader and they have lost a member of their family.

“Our ties to Chief Jepson go beyond the profession. We have been friends for a lot of years. We are colleagues and we are family,” Barros said. “A lot of us have served with Chief Jepson for nearly 20 years. We come here to the fire station, we live together, we eat together, sometimes we cry together, so it’s a very deep loss for us. It’s very personal for us.”

Yolla Haida, who manages a gas station located next to the fire station, said Jepson would inspect her building.

“He was very considerate. Anything he found wrong, he would say, ‘fix it. Take care of it,'” Haida recalled. “He wouldn’t shut you down. He really cared about people. The title didn’t go to his head.”

The Swansea and Freetown Fire Departments helped to cover calls on Friday so Somerset firefighters didn’t have to respond. Mutual aid will also cover the town when funeral services are held for Jepson.

Jepson leaves behind a wife and son.

His death is currently under investigation but officials said no foul play is suspected.

Somerset Fire now speaking publicly for the first time since the sudden death of Chief Scott Jepson. The 27-year veteran died yesterday. The Deputy Chief tells me Scott's door was always open and the department was his number one priority @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/j13IYyCKbV — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) January 3, 2020