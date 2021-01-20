‘He feared nothing’: Friends remember Norton police sergeant who died after contracting COVID-19

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — From the Boston suburbs to Cape Cod, officers from across Massachusetts paid their respects to Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses as he was laid to rest Wednesday.

Desfosses, a 30-year veteran of the force, died last week soon after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The virus limited the number of people who could attend his funeral in person, but thousands of people were there in spirit. St. Mary’s Catholic Church live streamed Desfosses’ funeral service for those who couldn’t be there in person.

Throughout the service, two of Desfosses’ friends took turns honoring his memory.

Graham Scott Maxfield worked alongside Desfosses for several years while they were both officers with the Norton Police Department.

“Steven was a cop’s cop,” Maxfield, a friend of Desfosses, said. “Whenever you had to breach a door, you could take comfort knowing he was with you. A fourth-degree black belt in karate, he had a special type of calm. He feared nothing.”

“Steven was absolutely the loudest man I’ve ever met, but he had an engaging smile that could instantly light up any room,” he continued. “Even when you were having a bad day, he could make you laugh. No one was immune from his humor.”

Maxfield said Desfosses, “had a PHD in busting the balls of his friends and coworkers,” whom he all had nicknames for.

“For those fortunate to be given a nickname, you knew it was because he cared about you and it was a sign you were truly his friend,” Maxfield said.

Maxfield shared a story Desfosses as a defensive tactics and Taser instructor.

“When Detective Sergeant Desfosses gave a training class, you knew everything was going to be by the book,” Maxfield began. “Except for that one time he shot his chief in the neck with a Taser. Chief [Brian] Clark has assured me he forgave Steven … eventually.”

Aaron Chauncey, a friend of Desfosses, said he met him at Bellingham Kenpo Karate. Chauncey emphasized that Desfosses loved to talk.

“No one knew how to tell a story like Steve, and he told his stories very often and very enthusiastically,” he said.

Chauncey said Desfosses was a talented drummer who loved music, which the two bonded over.

“In all the time I knew him, no matter what awful thing he felt, he never complained once,” he said. “Steve Desfosses with the most loyal man I ever knew. If Steve’s life impacted yours, I urge you to go out and sing a song and tell his story often, and as enthusiastically as he would.”

Desfosses leaves behind his wife and their four children, who his friends emphasized were his entire world.