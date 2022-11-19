FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in two communities turned unwanted guns into groceries during their “Guns for Groceries” events Saturday.

Firearms are being collected at two locations; Blessed Trinity Church in Fall River and Pilgrim United Church of Christ in New Bedford.

The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at both locations.

Any guns are being taken at both locations, no questions asked. In return, they will get gift cards for groceries and pizza gift certificates from $75 or $100.

The event is held in honor the memory of Rev. Robert Lawrence, who began this important effort to get guns off our streets.