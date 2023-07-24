NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was in court Monday for his alleged role in a shooting that wounded an undercover detective as the search for additional suspects continues.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, 20, was arrested Sunday on several charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Police allege someone opened fire from the backseat of a vehicle being driven by Vasconcelos-Furtado on the night of July 17.

Detective Lavar Gilbert was sitting in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets when a bullet shattered the window and hit him in the face. He then drove himself to the hospital.

The day after the shooting, New Bedford Jon Mitchell said Gilbert was doing “remarkably well.” He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police don’t believe Gilbert was the intended target of the shooting, saying it appeared he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Several New Bedford officers were in court Monday to show their support for Gilbert, including Chief Paul Oliveira.

In addition to armed assault with intent to murder, Vasconcelos-Furtado was arraigned on two counts each of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and wanton destruction of property over $1,200. He was ordered held without bail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call New Bedford police at (508) 991-6300 or submit an anonymous tip at (508) 961-4584 or online.