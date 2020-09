FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating after gunshots rang out in the city Monday morning.

The shots were fired around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Main and Washington streets, according to Lt. Jay Huard.

No one was struck, Huard said, but stray rounds caused some property damage.

Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground as detectives processed the scene.