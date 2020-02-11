Gun, pot plants seized at Fall River assault suspect’s home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Officers responding to an assault complaint found a handgun and dozens of marijuana plants in the suspect’s home, Fall River police said in a news release Tuesday.

Mark Wilson, 41, was arrested Friday night after two people reported that he pulled a pair of knives on them at a gas station on Robeson Street, according to police.

Police said they went to Wilson’s house and took him into custody. Inside, police said they found the knives he allegedly used along with 83 marijuana plants, a revolver, and ammunition.

Wilson was charged with two counts of assault, having more than 12 marijuana plants, possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition, and having a firearm with two previous crimes on his record.