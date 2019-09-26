Gun hidden in air vent leads to 3 years prison for New Bedford man

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to three years in state prison after a jury convicted him last week of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Daniel Brum, 28, was found guilty of hiding an illegal firearm in the air vents of a shared apartment building. He had a lengthy criminal record before this conviction which included larceny, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

On Feb. 12, 2016, tenants of a Jouvette Street apartment called police after they’d been cleaning the air vents and found two firearms. The vent could be accessed from the basement and the first-floor apartment.

Police went to the basement to access the vent and found a two-by-four inside, creating a concealed compartment. Inside, officers found a .380 caliber Lorcin handgun and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun with ammunition rounds and magazines, as well as a magazine for a Glock handgun.

Neighbors said Brum—the son of the second-floor tenant—had been kicked out of the apartment by his family but still had a key to the apartment and basement.

A fingerprint matching Brum’s was found on the Smith and Wesson but not on the other gun, so he was only charged with illegally possessing the Smith and Wesson.

After Brum is released from prison, he’ll face another six months probation with GPS monitoring.

“As a convicted felon, this defendant had no business possessing an illegal firearm,” Quinn said in a statement Thursday. “These unlawful weapons contribute to the violence that occurs in our cities all too often.”