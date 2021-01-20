Guests robbed at gunpoint, woman stabbed inside Dedham hotel

Dedham, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Providence woman was stabbed and several guests were robbed inside a Dedham hotel early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Holiday Inn just before 6 a.m. for reports of a man threatening to shoot a group of people in one of the rooms.

Police said three men and three women were staying in the room when the suspect barged in with a gun and demanded their wallets and valuables.

The attached media release provides additional information related to this morning's incident. Our investigation remains ongoing. https://t.co/WqriRYVgqK pic.twitter.com/iIRRWjvJFz — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) January 20, 2021

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He is described as a 5’7″ Black man with a heavy build who was wearing all black except for a gray face mask.

Responding officers also found an 18-year-old Providence woman suffering from a stab wound, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not specify whether the woman was one of the guests who was robbed.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.