TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A ground breaking is being held this morning for the new Bristol-Plymouth Technical High School.

The ceremony will took place at 11 a.m. in Taunton on Hart Street.

The $150 million school will serve more than 1,400 students across 19 vocational projects.

Bristol County residents voted in favor of building the new school back in March.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.