FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Great Feast of the Holy Ghost has returned to Fall River for the first time since the pandemic.

The annual celebration, which runs through Sunday, began in 1986 and is one of the largest Azorean celebrations in the world.

Fall River police are warning drivers of some road closures and parking for the event along with being cautious of extra foot traffic in the area.

Bradford Avenue and Middle Street will be closed to traffic between South Main Street and Broadway at the following times:

Thursday: 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Friday: 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

For those who live nearby, special parking permits are being issued by police which will be valid through Sunday for the following addresses: