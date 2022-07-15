NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were rushed to the hospital Friday after several large pieces of granite fell on top of them at a landscaping supply business in Norton.

The incident took place just after 10 a.m. at Old Station Supply on East Main Street. North police and fire officials say the business was receiving a delivery when a package of granite slabs weighing approximately 5,000 pounds fell on top of an employee of the business and the delivery driver.

The employee, a 39-year-old man from Pawtucket, and the truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Lawrence, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by Norton police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).