SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a goose was found shot outside the Greenbriar Condominiums in Seekonk last week.

Deputy Chief David Enos said officers responded to a call about the dead bird, which was later removed from the property by animal control.

It’s not known what type of gun was used to shoot the bird. Police do not have any suspects at this time.

The deputy chief said whoever is responsible could face animal cruelty, among other charges.