Good Samaritans, officers rescue 2 boys from Taunton River

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A group of police officers and good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes for rescuing two children who fell through the ice into the Taunton River Thursday afternoon.

The Taunton Fire Department said a resident was driving in the area of County and Ingell Streets when he saw the two boys, both 14, in the river, with one trying to swim to shore and the other struggling to stay afloat.

The man pulled over and grabbed a rope from inside of his vehicle, according to fire officials, and at the same time, two Taunton School Department employees also pulled over to help.

The fire department said all three good Samaritans were joined a short time later by four Taunton police officers, and all seven of them used the rope to safely pull the boys ashore.

The boys are expected to be OK and only believed to have been in the water for roughly five minutes.

“Thankfully, these boys weren’t seriously hurt and the people who stopped to help should be considered heroes,” Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw said. “Though temperatures have been cold recently, it has not been cold long enough to make it safe to walk, skate or fish on any waterway in Taunton.”