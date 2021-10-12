Good Samaritan helps 4-year-old girl, ejected driver after serious crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Lakeville Fire Department is saying thank you to a Good Samaritan who helped out at a crash scene on Monday.

Firefighters responding to Route 140 south near the County Street exit for a single-vehicle crash just after 4:30 p.m. say the vehicle had left the roadway and collided with several trees.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained significant injuries, firefighters said, but a 4-year-old girl remained safe in the vehicle due to being properly restrained in her car seat.

A woman driving by stopped at the crash, according to crews, and comforted the girl until first responders arrived.

Crews say the woman was able to calm the girl down and even had her smiling and laughing.

“We do not know the good samaritan’s identity but would like to say thank you!” the department posted on Facebook.

Both the driver and the child were taken to Providence hospitals. The driver’s current condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.