DA: Girl, 15, will be charged as adult in deadly Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A teenaged girl is due in court Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Fall River over the weekend.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to an apartment at 220 Johnson St. for an emergency call around 5 p.m. Sunday. On the second floor of the residence, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman – identified as Ana Vazquez, 68 – was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where, the DA’s Office said, she was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office said a 15-year-old girl, who lived in the apartment with the victim and her grandson, was taken into custody Sunday night and formally charged Monday morning with murder.

Our office is probibited from identifying the juvenile defendant until after she is arraigned today. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) October 7, 2019

The DA said the girl will be charged as an adult. However, because of her age, the office is not identifying her until she is formally arraigned in Fall River District Court sometime Monday.